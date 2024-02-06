Missouri public defender disciplined for neglecting clients

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court is putting a public defender on probation after he admitted to neglecting indigent clients while he dealt with illness and a heavy caseload.
The state’s high court Tuesday put Columbia-based public defender Karl Hinkebein on probation for a year. The court could suspend his license if he doesn’t follow his probation.
The case hit on larger concerns that have been raised by the head of the public-defender system about underfunding and unmanageable caseloads.
Hinkebein in court documents admitted he failed to properly represent and communicate with six clients between 2011 and 2014. A state attorney discipline agency recommended he be suspended for a year, but his attorney argued for a lighter punishment because he was sick and handling a large caseload.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.