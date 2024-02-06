Missouri Proud Boy pleads guilty in Capitol breach case

Colon was a member of the Kansas City-area chapter of the Proud Boys when he took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, prosecutors said.

Five other members of group were charged for their actions in the riot. They are William Chrestman of Olathe, Kansas, considered the leader of the Kansas City chapter; Christopher Charles Kuehn of Olathe; Ryan Ashlock of Gardner, Kansas; and Felicia and Cory Konold of the Tucson, Arizona, area. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Colon had faced a charge of conspiring with other Proud Boys members to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he's sentenced at a later date.