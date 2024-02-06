Missouri prosecutors oppose expanding attorney general power

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri prosecutors on Wednesday came out against Republican Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to give the state attorney general the power to prosecute St. Louis homicides.

Leaders of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys in a statement wrote prosecutors "stand united against any proposal to vest any new original or concurrent jurisdiction with the Attorney General."

"The best control is local control," they wrote in the statement. "Vesting the Attorney General with new original or concurrent jurisdiction erodes the ability of local voters to decide who will seek justice on their behalf should they be victimized by crime."