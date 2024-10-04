Missouri prosecutor Wesley Bell vies for GOP Sen. Hawley's seat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Black Missouri prosecutor who stepped into leadership in the aftermath of protests over the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown is running for Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's seat, the Democrat announced Wednesday.

In his campaign announcement, 48-year-old St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell criticized Hawley as divisive while touting his own work in Ferguson, where protests over Brown's death helped spark the national Black Lives Matter movement.

Bell, who now lives in Clayton, lived two blocks from the Ferguson Police Department in 2014.

As an angry crowd began to surround officers barricaded in the police parking lot the day after unarmed, Black 18-year-old Brown's shooting, Bell and a small group of other Black leaders got in the middle and urged calm.

Bell at the time worked as a municipal judge and attorney, and his father was a police officer. He has said he understood both sides.

Democratic Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce speaks to the press after conceding at a primary election watch party Aug. 2 in Kansas City, Missouri. Reed Hoffmann ~ Associated Press, file

"Ferguson was a turning point for me," Bell told The Associated Press in a phone interview. " When the city, the region, the country seemed like it was ready to explode, I helped calm tensions between police and protesters."

Like fellow Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce, who launched his campaign to unseat Hawley on the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots this year, Bell used his announcement to highlight a now-famous photo of Hawley raising a closed fist in solidarity that day, as well as video of the senator running through the halls during the attack.

The photo drew strong criticism from some, but it now appears on coffee mugs that the senator sells.

"We need leaders who try to help -- unlike Josh Hawley, who's in a rush to be famous and pretending to be tough while showing the world how weak he really is," Bell said in a video announcement.

Kunce on Wednesday announced that the Missouri AFL-CIO has endorsed him, adding to a long list of union endorsements for the Marine veteran. Campaign spokesman Connor Lounsbury said in a statement that the endorsement "marks an important moment in the campaign as the state's election-winning labor movement unites behind Kunce."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., walks at the Capitol on Nov. 16 in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite ~ Associated Press, file