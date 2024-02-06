ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prosecutor now believes inmate Marcellus Williams is innocent of the crime that landed him on death row and very nearly cost him his life, and he is seeking to overturn Williams' conviction.

Marcellus Williams

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell filed a court motion Friday to vacate the conviction of Williams, 55, who narrowly escaped execution seven years ago for the stabbing death of Lisha Gayle. Gayle, a social worker and one-time St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter, was killed at her home in 1998.

"We are confident that any full and fair process will lead to the inevitable conclusion — that Mr. Williams is innocent and his conviction must be overturned," the Innocence Project, which has worked on Williams' behalf, said in a statement Monday.

Bell's court filing cites DNA evidence that hasn't been presented in court.

"This never-before-considered evidence, when paired with the relative paucity of other, credible evidence supporting guilt, as well as additional considerations of ineffective assistance of counsel and racial discrimination in jury selection, casts inexorable doubt on Mr. Williams's conviction and sentence," the court filing states.

A spokesperson for Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey didn't immediately respond to a phone message or email seeking comment.

Williams was hours from being executed in 2017 when then-Gov. Eric Greitens halted the process and ordered an investigation. Greitens, a Republican, cited new DNA testing that wasn't available at the time of the killing. It showed that DNA found on the knife used to stab Gayle matched an unknown person, not Williams, according to attorneys with the Midwest Innocence Project.

The new court filing from Bell's office notes that three DNA experts examined testing from the knife "and each has independently concluded that Mr. Williams is excluded as the source of the male DNA on the handle of the murder weapon."