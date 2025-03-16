All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Missouri prosecutor declines to charge a police officer who shot and killed a woman and infant

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A prosecutor has declined to file criminal charges against a Missouri police officer who

Associated Press
FILE - The apartment complex where a woman and child died after an officer fired a weapon during a domestic disturbance is seen Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Independence, a suburb of Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Heather Hollingsworth, File)
FILE - The apartment complex where a woman and child died after an officer fired a weapon during a domestic disturbance is seen Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Independence, a suburb of Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Heather Hollingsworth, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A prosecutor has declined to file criminal charges against a Missouri police officer who shot and killed a woman and her infant child last year.

Independence police officers had responded to a reported assault in November at an apartment building. They were figuring out how to arrest the woman, who was nonverbal and communicating with nods and gestures, when she abruptly grabbed a butcher knife from a bedside table and moved toward the officers while holding the child, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson's office said Friday.

One officer backed away, but the other was against a closet and couldn't escape, Johnson's office said. He fired four shots as the woman moved toward him with the knife, the office said. The shots struck and killed the woman and her child, identified by KCUR news as 34-year-old Maria Pike and her 3-month-old daughter, Destinii.

Johnson's office said the officer's use of deadly force “falls within the protection of the law.”

Her office also noted there wasn't enough evidence to conclusively prove the officer intentionally shot the infant.

“The evidence shows that the shooting officer shot the civilian who was holding the infant,” prosecutors said in a statement.

“We did not arrive at this decision lightly. The loss of a young mother and her infant are devastating and tragic,” Johnson said. “However, as prosecutors, we are bound by an oath to apply the law and analyze facts without being guided by the sympathy we feel for all those impacted. Our purpose is to determine if what was done was reasonable, defined by Missouri law, and not whether it was the best course of action.”

