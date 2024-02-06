Missouri proposes truce with Kansas in business battle

Missouri passed a similar measure in 2014, but Kansas never agreed, and the truce offer expired in 2016. The new legislation would give Kansas a second chance to reciprocate before the offer again expires on Aug. 28, 2021.

The bill now goes to the Missouri House.

The Kansas City Star previously reported that research by the Hall Family Foundation found Kansas spent $184 million and Missouri $151 million over the last decade enticing Kansas City area businesses to relocate.