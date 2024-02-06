Missouri proposes new protections for domestic abuse victims

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's secretary of state and top legislative leaders said Wednesday they will try to strengthen confidentiality protections for alleged abuse victims after a St. Louis County judge recently ordered a woman participating in a state-sponsored secrecy program to nonetheless reveal her home address.

The officials pledged quick action before the legislative session ends May 12. They vowed to attach an amendment to an unspecified bill that would establish specific criteria before judges could issue such orders in the future and grant the secretary of state's office the right to interview in those court cases.

Missouri's Safe at Home program, which is overseen by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, allows victims of sexual assault, rape, domestic abuse, stalking or human trafficking to route their mail through a state-run post office box to keep their actual addresses private.

The program came under scrutiny when a St. Louis County circuit judge required a woman who alleged her husband had abused her to disclose her address during a divorce proceeding. The judge said the Safe at Home application didn't have a sworn statement from the woman about her alleged abuse, and such a statement is required by state law.

Ashcroft since has updated the application forms to include a sworn statement. About 1,500 victims are being asked to reapply with the new application.