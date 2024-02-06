Missouri proposes innovation corridor for Amazon's 2nd home

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri officials were submitting a bid Thursday for Amazon's second headquarters that would involve an innovation corridor between Kansas City and St. Louis rather than a single location in one of the state's major metropolitan areas.

That proposal is in addition to individual applications submitted by Kansas City and St. Louis, two of a number of North American metropolitan areas vying to become the company's second home. Amazon in September opened the search for a second headquarters and promised to spend more than $5 billion on the site. The Seattle-based company says it would bring up to 50,000 jobs.

Missouri chief operating officer Drew Erdmann said the state's bid could be aided if it succeeds in landing a high-speed Hyperloop track connecting the cities. The technology comprises a tubular track through which a train-like pod carrying passengers or cargo travels at high speeds, potentially transporting passengers the 240-mile distance between Kansas City and St. Louis in 25 minutes.

"We equally support both of our cities," Erdmann said. "Kansas City and St. Louis each could be a great home, and what we proposed to Amazon is no matter what, choose a Missouri city and make that your starting point."

Erdmann said Amazon gave Missouri officials the go-ahead to submit the application, although he said the company had asked for only one bid per metropolitan area.

Erdmann said an innovation corridor could include Columbia, the home of the University of Missouri. The expanded area would provide a labor force of close to 3 million people, he said, and could offer employees the option to live in rural, urban or college-town cities.