Missouri proposal to expand access to voting goes to court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An attorney for a Missouri group pushing to expand access to voting argued in court Monday the state's top election official was inaccurate and left out important details in his summary of the proposals.

At issue are ballot summaries meant to help voters understand the lengthy proposals to change state law or the Missouri Constitution.

Plaintiff attorney Chuck Hatfield said Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was misleading in summaries he approved for various versions of the voter-registration initiative. Hatfield asked Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green to rewrite the summaries.

The initiative petition would automatically register eligible Missourians to vote when they apply for driver's licenses and state-issued IDs. The measure also would allow residents to vote absentee for any reason and allow 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote.

If supporters collect enough signatures, the measure could go before voters in 2020.

Ashcroft's summary asks voters whether they support establishing "automatic voter registration of individuals at least 16 years old from state agency lists."