Missouri process to certify minors as adults challenged

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's process for certifying juveniles as adults is unconstitutional and discriminates against African Americans, a public defender for a black 16-year-old boy told Missouri Supreme Court judges Wednesday.

Public defender Tim Honse said the minor, identified only as D.E.G. in court documents, was 15 at the time of the alleged offense and 16 when he was certified as an adult.

A Jackson County grand jury later indicted him for first-degree assault and armed criminal action. His trial is slated for March.

In court filings, Honse argued race plays a role in the certification of children as adults and black minors in Missouri are disproportionately more likely to be tried by the adult justice system.

"Here, D.E.G. is black, African American, and his mere interaction with the system leads him to be disparately treated," Honse wrote in court filings.

Honse pointed to 2017 Missouri court data showing black minors were almost six times more likely to be certified as adults compared to white juveniles. He also cited a 2015 Department of Justice report finding black youths in St. Louis County were treated more harshly than whites. He said those findings could be applied statewide.

Honse asked judges to toss out a 1972 Missouri Supreme Court ruling outlining the appeal process for certification as an adult. Under the current process, minors charged with a crime can dispute their certification, but only after their adult court proceedings end.