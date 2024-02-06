Missouri prison program recognized for veteran rehab

MOBERLY, Mo. -- A new veterans ward in a Missouri prison is earning recognition for veteran rehabilitation.

The Columbia Missourian reported the Missouri Veterans Project began at the Moberly Correctional Center six months ago. Its success has led to similar programs at prisons in Jefferson City, Potosi and Boonville.

The pilot program began with a post-traumatic stress disorder program. The ward now offers staff-led training and classes for mental-health assistance. Fifty one of 66 available beds in the program now are filled.

"The way that you would treat mental health with veterans is different from the rest of the offender population," said Karen Pojmann, spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections. The state created a program that houses all veteran offenders together so they can participate in various treatment programs, including those for mental-health issues and substance abuse. Inmates can attend classes on parenting, anger management, cognitive behavior training and victim impact.

The heart of the program is pair programming, in which veterans can teach other veterans, said Rusty Ratliff, a correctional case manager who oversees the ward.