All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 19, 2017

Missouri prepares to unveil new museum, aquarium

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri is gearing up to open the new Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium. The Springfield News-Leader reported the tourist attraction opens to the public Friday in Springfield. Special guests, conservation leaders and politicians have been invited to preview the site Wednesday and Thursday...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri is gearing up to open the new Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium.

The Springfield News-Leader reported the tourist attraction opens to the public Friday in Springfield. Special guests, conservation leaders and politicians have been invited to preview the site Wednesday and Thursday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The museum features about 34,000 fish, crabs and other aquatic life. It also has a walking tour that takes visitors through animal habitats typical of Missouri.

The attraction is the culmination of a vision Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris had when he took over the Wonders of Wildlife museum after it closed in 2007. He hoped to reopen the museum last year, but more galleries were added since. Morris estimates the attraction's a third larger than it was last year.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy