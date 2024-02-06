Missouri police: Topless doll mistaken for unconscious woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri authorities said a shirtless man reportedly dragging a topless, unconscious woman through downtown Kansas City was actually lugging around a life-size doll.
Police said in a tweet callers reported Tuesday the man looked like he wanted to throw the woman over a bridge, he had dropped her and he appeared to be trying to dress her. One caller said he was yelling "savior" while holding the woman.
Police said when officers learned the woman actually was a doll the man had found in a trash bin, he was told "not to carry it around in public anymore."
A traffic camera captured some of the incident.
