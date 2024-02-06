Missouri police chiefs want changes to new gun law

Lawmakers cited the potential for new gun-control measures under President Joe Biden as motivation for the law, which allows private citizens to sue police departments for as much as $50,000 for violations.

Police chiefs want lawmakers to make clear the law only applies to federal gun rules enacted recently and it doesn't apply if police encounter a suspect committing crime. They also want the law to detail which federal gun crimes local police can help with.

It's unclear whether lawmakers will take up the police chiefs' recommendations in the session starting in January. A staffer for one Republican sponsor, Sen. Eric Burlison, expressed interest in addressing law enforcement concerns. The other sponsor, Rep. Jered Taylor, has said he's unwilling to consider changes to the law.