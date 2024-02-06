Missouri plans to vaccinate priority groups by end of year

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's health director on Friday said the state should be able to vaccinate all hospital workers, nursing home staff and nursing home residents against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

Missouri is expecting to get close to 340,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines this month, which should to cover everyone in the state's top priority groups, health department Director Randall Williams told reporters.

Vaccines will be available to all hospital staffers, including cleaning workers and clergy, he said.

Once the initial groups receive their first and second doses of the vaccine, Missouri plans to open vaccinations to teachers, essential workers and people at higher risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

At-risk groups include people age 65 and older, people with diabetes or other high-risk illnesses, racial minorities, people struggling with homelessness, and people living and working in group homes. Staff at critical manufacturing sites also will be eligible.

Williams said the Department of Health and Senior Services is particularly focused on encouraging vaccinations among racial minorities, whom Williams said have historically had concerns about vaccinations "for good reasons."