JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is threatening to seize Chinese assets across the U.S. to collect $24.5 billion awarded in a lawsuit against China stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts were skeptical Monday, with one saying, “Good luck with that.”

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that it does not recognize a U.S. federal judge's ruling last week siding with Missouri and Attorney General Andrew Bailey's claim that China hoarded personal protective equipment during the pandemic, harming the state and its residents. China called the lawsuit “absurd” when it was filed in 2020, during the early months of the pandemic, and it did not participate in a brief trial held in Missouri in January.

Bailey, a Republican, hailed the ruling from U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh as a “landmark victory” in efforts to hold China, its Communist Party and seven other government or scientific agencies responsible for the costs of the pandemic in the U.S. If China won't pay the award, the state will seize Chinese-owned assets, including farmland, Bailey said.

“Those assets are not required to be within Missouri and can be located anywhere in the United States,” Bailey said in a statement Monday. “While we have not partnered with other states on this particular suit, we encourage others to work to hold the Chinese government accountable and seek justice for victims."

International organizations typically negotiate such disagreements, or the federal government will take legal action on behalf of a state, said Paul Nolette, a Marquette University political scientist. He said a state acting on its own could be a problem because, "that can really complicate relationships between the countries.”

He added, “The prospects of money actually changing hands is very slim.”

Duncan Levin, a former federal and state prosecutor in New York City who's represented foreign nations in U.S. courts, described Bailey's comments as “press release talk.”

According to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture Statistics, Chinese interests owned about 44,000 acres (17,800 hectares) of farmland in Missouri at the end of 2023 — one-tenth of 1% of the state’s 44 million acres. Bailey said he will work with President Donald Trump’s administration to identify Chinese assets in the state.

But Levin said it's not clear that the Chinese government or the other defendants in the case — as opposed to Chinese individuals or companies — actually own anything in Missouri. He doubts Bailey has the authority to seize assets outside Missouri, and even claiming assets that can be seized could take time, he said.

“Good luck with that,” Levin said. “This is a lot of sort of tough talk that will highly likely fall apart in the details once they get into a courtroom."