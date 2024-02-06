Missouri Planned Parenthood sues over transgender inquiry

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's state attorney general is investigating gender-affirming care provided by Planned Parenthood, according to a lawsuit filed Friday by the St. Louis health provider.

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey demanded documents from Planned Parenthood after finding out the clinic provides "life-altering gender transition drugs to children with any therapy assessment," spokeswoman Madeline Sieren said in a statement. She described that as a departure from standard care.

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri sued in response, trying to block access to its records. In court filings, the health care provider argued Bailey has no authority to investigate the clinic, which is inspected by the state health department.

A Planned Parenthood doctor described Bailey's investigation as a "fishing expedition" targeting the clinic, which provides gender-affirming care to adults, and teens ages 16 and older. Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the health center's chief medical officer, told The Associated Press the attorney general's investigation is "an attempt to help him work outside of the legislative process and eliminate access to transgender care for Missourians."

The Attorney General's Office cited its ongoing investigation into a transgender youth clinic run by Washington University, "or others in the state providing similar services," as the reason for the document request, according to a letter to Planned Parenthood dated March 10.

Sieren criticized Planned Parenthood for withholding its records.

"We look forward to prevailing in this request for information and learning what is truly going on with Planned Parenthood in connection with gender transition issues," Sieren said in a Friday statement.

In February, Bailey launched an investigation into the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital following allegations of mistreatment by a former employee. The ex-staffer alleged physicians there did not warn patients and parents enough about potential side effects of puberty blockers and hormones, and that doctors pressured parents to consent to treatment.

Planned Parenthood argues in its lawsuit its clinic has nothing to do with the Washington University center.