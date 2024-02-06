All sections
NewsDecember 29, 2018

Missouri Planned Parenthood asks judge to block abortion law

COLUMBIA, Mo. ï¿½ A Columbia Planned Parenthood has passed its state inspection and is asking a federal judge to take action to allow the clinic to provide abortions again. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the clinic wants to start offering abortions beginning Jan. 28 ...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. ï¿½ A Columbia Planned Parenthood has passed its state inspection and is asking a federal judge to take action to allow the clinic to provide abortions again.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the clinic wants to start offering abortions beginning Jan. 28.

The center now is barred from providing abortions because of a state law requiring abortion doctors to have certain privileges with a nearby hospital. Planned Parenthood asked U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes to block that law.

The Columbia center has struggled to get a doctor with those admitting privileges since University of Missouri Hospital voted to stop offering the privileges altogether in 2015.

Attorney General Josh Hawleyï¿½s office is defending the law. Spokeswoman Mary Compton said the office will oppose relicensing without a doctor with hospital privileges.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

