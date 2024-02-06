Missouri Planned Parenthood asks judge to block abortion law

COLUMBIA, Mo. ï¿½ A Columbia Planned Parenthood has passed its state inspection and is asking a federal judge to take action to allow the clinic to provide abortions again.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the clinic wants to start offering abortions beginning Jan. 28.

The center now is barred from providing abortions because of a state law requiring abortion doctors to have certain privileges with a nearby hospital. Planned Parenthood asked U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes to block that law.