Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri residents should be on the lookout for diseases caused by mosquito, flea and tick bites, according to a recent report.

The 12-year study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found bug-borne diseases have more than tripled across the U.S. from 2004 to 2016, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported. During that time period, nine new bug-borne diseases have been introduced.

Missouri ranks around the average for mosquito-borne diseases, but is in the top 40 percent in cases of disease caused by tick bites.

Christelle Ilboudo, an infectious disease physician for University of Missouri Health Care, said she's seen more patients are coming in with symptoms.

"It seems we have had an increase in cases," Ilboudo said. "Most cases are seen in the clinic setting without patients seeking to get hospitalized."