Missouri pays coronavirus consulting firm another $300,000

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The State of Missouri has paid a Virginia-based consulting firm another $300,000 for its work helping officials respond to the coronavirus pandemic, according to state payroll records.

The latest payment means Missouri has paid the McChrystal Group more than $829,000 out of federal funds aimed a covering the costs of pandemic-related expenses. The payments come from a controversial no-bid contract worth $248,000 a month, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The contract, which runs through Dec. 31, could be worth more than $1.3 million but the cost could be reduced if state employees replace company workers. A review is set for September.