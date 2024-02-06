Missouri pays $366K to defend lawsuit over Greitens' app use

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri taxpayers have spent $366,000 on private attorneys to defend former Gov. Eric Greitens' use of a self-deleting text message app, according to a newspaper's review of state records.

The bulk of the spending was by the governor's office, and about $161,000 of it came after fellow Republican Mike Parson became governor following Greitens' resignation in June 2018, The Kansas City Star reported.

A state audit in September showed taxpayers had spent more than $200,000 before Greitens resigned to defend him in a 2017 lawsuit alleging Greitens' office used the app Confide to avoid being subjected to Missouri's open records laws.

A judge dismissed most of the case in July, ruling the app doesn't create government records that can be retained, but the litigation is ongoing. Greitens resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign violations as he battled mounting legal bills and the pressures of defending against possible impeachment and a criminal trial.

The Star reported its review of state records showed the governor's office has spent $340,000 to the Bryan Cave law firm in Kansas City, Missouri, paying its attorneys $370 an hour. Another $26,000 came from a legal defense fund administered by the attorney general's office, with a Bryan Cave attorney paid at $140 an hour.

The governor's office negotiated its own contract with Bryan Cave in March 2018, largely bypassing the legal defense fund, which is designed to keep expenses down.