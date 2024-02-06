Missouri pays $2M in prison worker discrimination settlement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri shelled out more than $2 million last month to settle the latest worker discrimination case against the state's prison system.

Richard Dixson, a white employee of the minimum security Kansas City Re-Entry Center, was awarded the money after a jury agreed in 2017 he was subjected to racial discrimination and a contentious work environment. Managers retaliated after Dixson complained, his lawsuit stated.

The attorney general's office publicly released records Monday showing Dixson received a check for $651,000 in January and his attorney collected $951,585, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The remaining money went to other court expenses and to a state fund that reserves cash for victims.

Dixson's award is the most recent costly check Missouri paid out in relation to workplace issues within state government.

Republican lawmakers had proposed legislation absolving the state from facing financial penalties for wrongdoing in some types of lawsuits.