Missouri pauses use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

Missouri joined other states Tuesday and suspended the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine as federal agencies look into six cases in which women who received the single-dose drug developed blood clots.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state's Department of Health and Senior Services, said in a news release Missouri was taking the step out of "an abundance of caution." He made the announcement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration advised pausing the use of the drug while they investigate the six cases.

"We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow," Williams said.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects. In the six cases, the clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and the patients also had low platelet counts. All six were in women between the ages of 18 and 48, including one who died.

St. Louis County has administered about 1,800 of J&J doses, primarily to people who were homebound, and it had planned to use it to vaccinate the homeless, Dr. Faisal Khan, the director of the county's health department, said during a video call with reporters.

He said the county was reaching out to all of the people who got the J&J doses to see whether any were experiencing adverse reactions aside from the normal chills and fever many patients get soon after being immunized, including with other companies' COVID-19 vaccines.

He said the county had received a relatively modest amount of the J&J vaccine and would simply switch to only using the two-dose versions made by Pfizer and Moderna. That would allow it to continue its vaccine rollout largely as planned, although he acknowledged there would be some hassles because they require two doses three or four weeks apart.