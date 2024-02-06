Missouri passes bill to expand access to rape kits

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- All Missouri hospitals would be required to offer rape kits under a bill passed by lawmakers Tuesday.

Currently, not every Missouri hospital has staff trained to gather evidence of sexual assault through rape kits. Under the bill, all licensed hospitals would be required to provide rape kits by 2023.

The measure, approved 150-3 by the state House, would give hospitals access to virtual and in-person training on how to perform rape kits. If a hospital does not have properly trained staff by then and a victim asks for a rape kit, a doctor or nurse with the statewide training program would be available to virtually coach them through an exam.

The requirement all hospitals be able to provide exams would only take effect if the statewide training is available.

The health department could also issue year-long waivers "sparingly" if certain hospitals don't have adequate internet access to the statewide training services.

The bill also would enact a "Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights" that states victims don't have to pay for rape kits and can get a free shower after an exam, if that's available.