NewsMay 7, 2018

Missouri passes bill on high school computer science classes

Missouri high-school students could put computer-science course credits toward graduation requirements under a bill passed by the state Legislature.

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Missouri high-school students could put computer-science course credits toward graduation requirements under a bill passed by the state Legislature.

Senators passed the bill unanimously Thursday. It passed the House 121-19 on Tuesday.

If enacted, the measure would allow students to count one computer-science credit toward math, science or elective graduation requirements. It directs the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to develop a high-school graduation policy allowing that by July 2019.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry touted the measure as a way to incentivize high-school students to take computer-science classes.

State News
