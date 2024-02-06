Missouri parks try artificial wetlands to combat algae

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield's city and parks employees are experimenting with artificial wetlands to combat algae that has clogged the water in recent years.

Workers spent last week seeding wood-framed floating rectangles with six species of water plants at Sequiota Park. The city hopes the plants will soak up nitrogen and phosphorous that has triggered algae blooms in the past, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

"There are 30 4-foot-by-8-foot floating wetlands that will be lashed together and anchored to the bottom," said Miles Park, assistant parks director. "Each one is wrapped with chicken wire to keep the geese off the small plants."

The plants are expected to stretch their roots downward and take up the phosphorous and nitrogen, which often are swept into the water in the form of lawn fertilizer, rain runoff, and dog and goose manure.

"The rush and pickerel plants, in particular, are phosphorous-eating machines," Park said. "They grow relatively quickly, but we don't expect them to make much of a difference this year. Over time though, hopefully, we'll see a significant decrease in the algae."