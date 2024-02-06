Missouri park officials weigh new hiking, biking trail

EUGENE, Mo. -- Missouri parks officials will soon have to decide whether to accept a planned donation of a rail line and turn the corridor into a biking and hiking trail.

The state parks division will have until Feb. 21 to make a decision on Ameren's donation of the 144-mile stretch of the Rock Island rail line, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The electric services company obtained the corridor in 1999 through a subsidiary.

Park officials said they're concerned with the potential cost of developing the corridor, which could hurt the state's ability to operate existing parks.

"We don't want to do anything to impact our stewardship of the facilities we have," said Mike Sutherland, a deputy state parks director.

The trail could cost between $65 million to $85 million, state officials estimated in 2017. Further study of the corridor's condition hasn't changed the estimate, Sutherland said.