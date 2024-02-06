All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 18, 2020

Missouri panel turns aside utility shutoff moratorium

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Public Service Commission turned down a request seeking a moratorium on utility shutoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it has no authority to grant such an order. The Consumers Council of Missouri filed a request for the emergency order that would have prohibited disconnection or discontinuation of residential electric, natural gas and water service through at least March 31...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Public Service Commission turned down a request seeking a moratorium on utility shutoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it has no authority to grant such an order.

The Consumers Council of Missouri filed a request for the emergency order that would have prohibited disconnection or discontinuation of residential electric, natural gas and water service through at least March 31.

The commission said in a statement released Wednesday while it "shares its concern for the well-being of utility customers and all Missouri citizens during the pandemic," it lacks authority from the Legislature to issue a shutoff moratorium.

The statement also said the Consumers Council failed to prove a moratorium "is necessary to protect the public from an immediate danger."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officials with the council on Thursday called the ruling "disappointing" and urged utility companies to work with those in need rather than potentially risking their health with cold-weather cutoffs.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Thursday cited 3,569 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 35 additional deaths. The state has reported 356,607 cases and 4,834 deaths since the pandemic began.

An additional 13 deaths were reported in Greene County. All 13 people were in their 60s or older, including five people in their 90s and one woman who was older than 100 years. Nine lived in long-term care facilities and all 13 had existing health conditions, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

All told, 260 Greene County residents have died from the virus, including 64 people this month.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy