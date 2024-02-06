Missouri panel turns aside utility shutoff moratorium

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Public Service Commission turned down a request seeking a moratorium on utility shutoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it has no authority to grant such an order.

The Consumers Council of Missouri filed a request for the emergency order that would have prohibited disconnection or discontinuation of residential electric, natural gas and water service through at least March 31.

The commission said in a statement released Wednesday while it "shares its concern for the well-being of utility customers and all Missouri citizens during the pandemic," it lacks authority from the Legislature to issue a shutoff moratorium.

The statement also said the Consumers Council failed to prove a moratorium "is necessary to protect the public from an immediate danger."