All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 3, 2018

Missouri panel recommends 10-cent gas tax increase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri panel is recommending increasing the state's 17-cent fuel tax by 10 cents for gas and 12 cents for diesel to pay for road and bridge work. Transportation taskforce leader Rep. Kevin Corlew on Tuesday said the fuel tax increase would bring in an estimated $430 million annually. That would fill a little more than half of the $825 million annual shortfall facing Missouri transportation...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri panel is recommending increasing the state's 17-cent fuel tax by 10 cents for gas and 12 cents for diesel to pay for road and bridge work.

Transportation taskforce leader Rep. Kevin Corlew on Tuesday said the fuel tax increase would bring in an estimated $430 million annually. That would fill a little more than half of the $825 million annual shortfall facing Missouri transportation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

If passed by lawmakers during the roughly five-month legislative session that begins today, the tax increase still would need public approval through a statewide vote. But tax increases have struggled to make it through the Legislature.

The last fuel tax increase was in 1996.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters enshrine abortion rights in a state that has...
NewsNov. 6
Cape Girardeau County faces ballot machine glitch as water r...
NewsNov. 6
Wasinger, Bailey, Malek, Hoskins win state offices
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
NewsNov. 6
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
NewsNov. 6
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy