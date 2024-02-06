Missouri panel advises revamping investments to spur economy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A task force appointed by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday unveiled recommendations for a professionally managed investment fund and a simplified tax code among dozens of other policies aimed at helping job growth in the state.

Greitens in particular praised the suggestion to revamp the Missouri Technology Corp., a public-private partnership that invests in high-tech companies. The task force recommended creating a professionally managed investment fund with money primarily from the private sector. The panel said in a report the fund could bring in more money to invest back into startups.

"Missouri is ready to lead, but we're going to have to embrace more bold ideas to build a thriving, prosperous economy," Greitens said in a statement. "The task force's option of a new Missouri innovation fund is the sort of bold thinking we need."