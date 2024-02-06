Missouri owes counties millions for housing state prisoners

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Corrections owes counties tens of millions of dollars for housing inmates before they're transferred to state prisons.

The state is about nine months behind with reimbursements, Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann told KCUR radio.

Data provided by the department shows massive outstanding balances. As of 2018, the state owed the City of St. Louis more than $2.5 million and almost $1.9 million to Jackson County.

"Every one of us taxpayers is hit with the burden of this, to hold prisoners for the state," the Jackson County legislature's vice chairman Dan Tarwater said.

"It's an unfunded mandate," he said.

The agency provides reimbursement of $22.58 per inmate per day, although state law specifies a rate of $37. Some county officials say that is not nearly enough.

Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber said it costs about $65 a day to house a prisoner.