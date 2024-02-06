All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 28, 2019

Missouri owes counties millions for housing state prisoners

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Corrections owes counties tens of millions of dollars for housing inmates before they're transferred to state prisons. The state is about nine months behind with reimbursements, Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann told KCUR radio...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Corrections owes counties tens of millions of dollars for housing inmates before they're transferred to state prisons.

The state is about nine months behind with reimbursements, Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann told KCUR radio.

Data provided by the department shows massive outstanding balances. As of 2018, the state owed the City of St. Louis more than $2.5 million and almost $1.9 million to Jackson County.

"Every one of us taxpayers is hit with the burden of this, to hold prisoners for the state," the Jackson County legislature's vice chairman Dan Tarwater said.

"It's an unfunded mandate," he said.

The agency provides reimbursement of $22.58 per inmate per day, although state law specifies a rate of $37. Some county officials say that is not nearly enough.

Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber said it costs about $65 a day to house a prisoner.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"There's two thirds of that cost that we're eating," Weber said.

Department director Anne Precythe told a House Budget Committee in January it needs to be allocated more money to cover these costs.

"The department receives a $10 million appropriation every quarter and we're writing $10 million worth of checks in one business day," Precythe said. "So we're sitting on go, ready to write it, and when that's done, we have another 89 days before we get another $10 million."

It is down to Gov. Mike Parson to decide whether to allocate more money to address the backlog in payments.

Weber of Cass County is not optimistic.

"I don't know what that is, but at the current rate we're operating, the state will never get ahead," he said. "We'll never get these costs caught up and we're going to keep plunging down that road. And I don't know what will happen in the future."

Information from: KCUR-FM, http://www.kcur.org

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy