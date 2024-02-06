Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri is outsourcing contact tracing to private companies as part of the effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the state this week approved contracts with nine companies to help track down people who may have been in contact with those who test positive for COVID-19.

The outsourcing comes as the state continues to resolve problems with its COVID-19 dashboard that allows the public to keep track of new cases, hospitalizations, deaths and other factors related to the coronavirus. The website has not been updated since Saturday, when it showed 144,230 confirmed cases, including 5,066 reported that day.

By Sunday, the state acknowledged the one-day increase was wrong and said it was working to resolve the problem. State health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said the aim is to have the dashboard functional again by today.