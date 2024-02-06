Missouri ordered to pay $242K for open records law violations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri attorney general's office has been ordered to pay $242,000 in legal fees for violations of the state's open records law that occurred when U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley held the office.

Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled in November 2022 that the attorney general's office violated the open records law when documents were withheld from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee during Republican Hawley's successful Senate campaign in 2018.

Beetem ruled Wednesday that the office must pay $242,000 in legal fees, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"A big win for transparency, election fairness, and the rule of law," Mark Pedroli, who represented the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said on Twitter.

Pedroli suggested Hawley should apologize and pay the bill with proceeds from his book, "Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs".

Hawley's spokesman, Kyle Plotkin, responded that Democrats should return the money and apologize to Missourians for continuing the lawsuit after the requested documents were produced.

In 2017, the Democrats sought records of correspondence between Hawley's political consultants, OnMessage Inc., and employees of the attorney general's office.