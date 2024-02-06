Missouri opens session to consider impeachment of governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers opened a historic special session Friday to consider whether to impeach Gov. Eric Greitens for a variety of allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to misuse of a veterans' charity donor list for his political campaign.

It marked the first time Missouri lawmakers had ever achieved the supermajority necessary to summon themselves into a special session. And depending on the outcome of the session, Greitens could become the first Missouri governor ever impeached in an attempt to oust him from office.

But Friday also contained a victory for the Republican governor, as a prosecutor said he had decided not to charge Greitens with a misdemeanor of filing a false campaign finance report. Earlier this week, another prosecutor decided to drop an invasion-of-privacy charge stemming from what Greitens has described as a consensual extramarital affair in 2015.

The opening evening of the special session was quick and merely procedural. During the 30-day session, a special House investigatory committee that has been meeting since March is expected to continue hearing witness testimony before recommending whether to pursue impeachment. If the House votes to impeach Greitens, the Senate then would appoint a judicial panel for a trial on whether to remove him from office.

The Missouri Constitution states executive officeholders can be impeached for crimes, misconduct and "moral turpitude," among other things. It does not require a conviction in a criminal court.

Rules proposed in the House would let the public watch hearings leading to the potential impeachment but would prohibit Greitens' attorneys from questioning witnesses.

The proposed rules were filed Friday evening as the House opened its special session.

Greitens' attorneys want the right to call and cross-examine witnesses. But the proposed rules filed by GOP Rep. Jay Barnes and Democratic Rep. Gina Mitten wouldn't allow that.

The rules would require hearings of the special investigatory committee to be open to the public in most circumstances and to be live-streamed.

Greitens already faces a felony charge in St. Louis of tampering with computer data for allegedly disclosing a donor list of The Mission Continues to his political fundraiser in 2015 without the permission of the veterans' charity he founded. That charge came after Attorney General Josh Hawley shared information with the St. Louis circuit attorney's office.

Hawley also had shared evidence with Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson for another potential charge of filing a false campaign finance report about the charity donor list in April 2017.

"After due consideration, I have decided not to file the criminal charge suggested" by the attorney general's office, Richardson said Friday without explaining why not. He declined to comment further.

Hawley spokeswoman Mary Compton said in a written statement the office "stands by its determination that the information provided supports a determination of probable cause."