NewsFebruary 1, 2017

Missouri opens applications for 'assistant physicians'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri has begun accepting applications from people hoping to work as “assistant physicians” under a 2014 law intended to address a shortage of doctors. The Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts spent about 2 1/2 years developing the rules for the new category of physician licensing before opening up the application process Tuesday. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri has begun accepting applications from people hoping to work as “assistant physicians” under a 2014 law intended to address a shortage of doctors.

The Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts spent about 2 1/2 years developing the rules for the new category of physician licensing before opening up the application process Tuesday.

The 2014 law was billed as a first-of-its kind method to get more doctors into underserved areas.

It’s open to people who recently graduated from medical school and passed the first two rounds of licensing exams but have not completed a residency program. Typically, physicians must complete three to six years of residency work to be certified.

Assistant physicians will be able to provide primary-care services but must be supervised by another physician.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

