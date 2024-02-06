All sections
NewsMarch 2, 2019
Missouri 'on track' to offer REAL ID licenses this month
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri officials said the state is "on track" to soon begin offering licenses and identifications complying with stricter federal identification requirements under the Real ID Act.

But the Missouri Department of Revenue said in a news release there's no immediate need to rush to apply when they become available starting March 25. The current state-issued license and ID card can be used to board domestic flights until October 2020. That's when licenses complying with tougher proof-of-identity requirements will be needed at airports. They're also needed to get into federal facilities and military bases.

Some Missouri lawmakers worried about privacy pushed back against compliance for years. But a Missouri law taking effect in 2017 gives residents the option to get compliant driver's licenses or other ID cards.

State News
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
