NewsMay 28, 2017
Missouri OKs more than $6M of business incentives for 680 jobs
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri economic development officials have authorized more than $6 million of incentives to several businesses that could create more than 680 jobs.

The business expansions were announced by Gov. Eric Greitens’ administration with relatively little fanfare last week. They came as lawmakers met in a highly publicized special session to authorize discounted electric rates for potential steel and aluminum businesses that could create hundreds of jobs in Southeast Missouri.

The tax breaks and job training incentives include about:

  • $2.1 million for 3M to expand in Springfield, adding 90 jobs.
  • $2 million for DST to expand in Kansas City, adding 415 jobs.
  • $1.7 million for Envision to expand in St. Louis County, adding 132 jobs.
  • $500,000 for Blue Buffalo to expand in Joplin, adding 46 jobs.
