Missouri officials urge vaccinations before Fourth of July

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike in southwestern Missouri, and residents there are being urged to get vaccinated before gathering for Fourth of July activities.
Springfield-Greene County Acting Health Director Katie Towns said 142 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Tuesday, and the seven-day average has reached 62, the highest level since Feb. 10. Meanwhile, 76 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Greene County.
Towns, speaking at a news conference, said Memorial Day gatherings were a source of some of the recent spread, in part because new faster-spreading variants are in the region. She said there was concern about the pending Independence Day get-togethers.
"Gatherings are continuing to be a place where COVID is spread, just as it has throughout this pandemic," Towns said.
Coronavirus-related cases and hospitalizations across the U.S. have dropped off sharply since the winter, in large part because of vaccinations. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 42.1% of Americans are fully vaccinated. Missouri lags behind with 35.6% of all residents fully vaccinated, and rates of full vaccination in the southwestern part of the state are far lower than that.
State health department data shows 31% of Greene County residents have completed their shots, and several southwestern Missouri counties have full vaccination rates below 30% -- and a few are below 20%.
Two northern Missouri counties -- Livingston and Grundy -- have the state's highest per capita numbers of new cases, based on seven-day averages. But the next eight jurisdictions with the highest seven-day averages -- seven counties and the city of Joplin -- are all in the southwestern corner of Missouri.
Cox Health CEO Steve Edwards wrote on Twitter on Monday the Delta variant is "likely spreading," playing a role in the increased illnesses and hospitalizations. Cox Health operates hospitals throughout southwestern Missouri.
"Those that aren't vaccinated are sitting ducks," Edwards wrote. "Those vaccinated are nearly 100% protected from severe illness and hospitalization."
Hospitalizations remain steady statewide, with 620 people being treated for COVID-19 at Missouri hospitals as of Saturday, the most recently available data.
The state health department has cited 513,858 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 9,189 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. Among those deaths are 51 new ones cited Tuesday occurring earlier but were not previously reported. Thirty-six of the deaths were last month, while the others occurred as far back as August.
