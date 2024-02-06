Missouri officials urge vaccinations before Fourth of July

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike in southwestern Missouri, and residents there are being urged to get vaccinated before gathering for Fourth of July activities.

Springfield-Greene County Acting Health Director Katie Towns said 142 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Tuesday, and the seven-day average has reached 62, the highest level since Feb. 10. Meanwhile, 76 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Greene County.

Towns, speaking at a news conference, said Memorial Day gatherings were a source of some of the recent spread, in part because new faster-spreading variants are in the region. She said there was concern about the pending Independence Day get-togethers.

"Gatherings are continuing to be a place where COVID is spread, just as it has throughout this pandemic," Towns said.

Coronavirus-related cases and hospitalizations across the U.S. have dropped off sharply since the winter, in large part because of vaccinations. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 42.1% of Americans are fully vaccinated. Missouri lags behind with 35.6% of all residents fully vaccinated, and rates of full vaccination in the southwestern part of the state are far lower than that.