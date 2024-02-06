Missouri officials leave trucking tech company board

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri state officials are stepping down from the board of a trucking technology company following concerns about potential conflicts of interest.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the agencies are pulling representatives from the board of HELP Inc. It had been the only company providing technology allowing truckers to bypass Missouri weigh stations, although the state recently contracted with another company.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has reported current and former Missouri regulators have worked for the not-for-profit and transportation and Highway Patrol had blocked competitors from coming to Missouri.
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway in April opened an investigation into potential conflicts of interest.
