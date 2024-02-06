All sections
NewsJune 1, 2021

Missouri officials investigating Ste. Genevieve Co. death

Associated Press

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Officials in southeastern Missouri are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Ste. Genevieve County ditch.

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office was called Saturday afternoon to the north end of the county for reports of a body lying in a ditch.

Deputies and first responders found the body of a man, but have been unable to identify him. Investigators said an autopsy showed his death was a homicide, but police have not said how he was killed.

Authorities are asking the public's help to try to identify the man.

State News
