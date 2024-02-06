Missouri officials investigate transgender youth clinic

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri's Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Friday called for doctors to pause giving puberty blockers and hormones to new patients at a transgender youth clinic. The call comes a day after he announced an investigation into claims the facility rushed to give children gender-affirming care without informed consent.

Bailey publicly announced an investigation of Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital on Thursday after he said a whistleblower went public with allegations against the clinic.

The state Social Services Department, state licensing agency, Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and Washington University also are investigating.

Former case manager Jamie Reed claimed in an affidavit that the center mainly provides gender-affirming care and does little to address mental health issues patients also faced.

Reed worked at the clinic from 2018 through November 2022. In a post published Thursday by The Free Press, Reed described herself as a 42-year-old queer woman who is "politically to the left of Bernie Sanders." She said she's married to a transgender man.

In her affidavit, Reed claimed one minor treated at the center received a mastectomy and months later wanted the procedure to be undone. She said one doctor prescribed a medication to enlarge breasts that also caused liver damage.

Reed said she saw "healthcare providers lie to the public and to parents of patients about the treatment, or lack of treatment, and the effects of treatment provided to children."

"I witnessed staff at the center provide puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children without complete informed parental consent and without an appropriate or accurate assessment of the needs of the child," Reed wrote. "I witnessed children experience shocking injuries from the medication the center prescribed."

Missouri Division of Professional Registration director Sheila Solon said in a statement that licensing boards will "take any necessary action against the licenses of Missouri professionals in violation of the boards' statutory and regulatory authority to ensure health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Missouri." Solon previously served as a Republican state representative.

Reed also claimed physicians often referred patients to on-site therapists who would recommend gender-affirming treatments to children after spending one or two hours with them. She said doctors would "bully" parents into giving permission for treatment by saying, "You can either have a living son or a dead daughter."

Studies have found some children and teens resort to self-mutilation to try to change their anatomy. And research has shown that transgender youth and adults are prone to stress, depression and suicidal behavior when forced to live as the sex they were assigned at birth.