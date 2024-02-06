Missouri officials cite reporting delay as virus case spike

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri on Tuesday reported the state's highest daily increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which health officials said is partly due to delayed reporting because of the holiday weekend.

Missouri reported another 773 cases of coronavirus Tuesday, a roughly 3.2% increase from Monday. There have been 24,629 reported cases total since the virus first struck the state. At least 1,042 people have died so far, including another 14 reported Tuesday.

Health department officials attribute the single-day hike partly to delayed reporting from labs to the state.