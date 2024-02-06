Missouri officials assessing damage from Friday's tornadoes

DEFIANCE, Mo. — Missouri officials are continuing to assess the damage caused by tornadoes that killed at least two people in the state this weekend.

Gov. Mike Parson visited St. Charles and Pemiscot counties Sunday to see the aftermath of the storms that moved through Friday night. The same storm system also generated tornadoes that killed dozens of people in four other states with the worst damage in Kentucky.

"This morning, we witnessed neighbors helping neighbors and consider this the spirit of true Missourians," Parson said in a Facebook post Sunday.

State officials are working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get aid out to affected communities.

In the Bootheel, a young child was killed at home but officials have released few details about that. At least nine other people were treated in hospitals in Pemiscot County.