Missouri official under fire for opposing LGBTQ+ protections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Democrats on Monday called for the removal of the leader of the state's Human Rights Commission after he testified last week against a bill for LGBTQ+ rights.

Timothy Faber, chairman of the Missouri Commission on Human Rights, has "lost the trust of elected leaders," Senate Democrats wrote in a letter to Gov. Mike Parson, who appointed the fellow Republican to the commission in 2021. The commission handles cases of alleged discrimination in the state.

The bill in question, brought by Greg Razer, the state's only openly gay senator, would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. It would offer protections against landlords refusing to rent to LGBTQ+ people or employers firing them.

Faber testified against it last week, telling Senate committee members "this bill cannot be separated from religion, and particularly religious liberty."

"The U.S. Constitution and the Missouri Constitution both guarantee the freedom of religion and the freedom of speech," he continued. "This bill sets up a host of conflicts against such freedoms."

Faber spoke against the legislation as part of his other job as a lobbyist for the Missouri Baptist Convention, which he accepted in January. Faber confirmed his role as the human rights chairman to lawmakers after being questioned by a Democratic senator, which Democrats said came across as an attempt to conceal his work on the commission.