Missouri official investigates day care 'fight club' claims

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri's attorney general is launching his own investigation of a St. Louis day care center where two workers were accused of facilitating a "fight club" among small children, his office said Wednesday.

The announcement came two weeks after St. Louis prosecutors dropped criminal charges against the former Adventure Learning Center workers.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office says it served the day care with a "civil investigative demand" Tuesday to get the center to turn over documents.

"Children are some of the most vulnerable members of our society, and any attempts to harm them in any way will not be tolerated," Schmitt, a Republican, said in a statement.

He did not elaborate on what prompted him to pursue the investigation, and his office did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional information. But Schmitt's office told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it's a civil investigation looking into possible violations of the state's consumer-protection law.