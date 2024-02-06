Missouri officer killed during traffic stop, man sought

CLINTON, Mo. -- Authorities were searching Monday for a 39-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a western Missouri police officer during a traffic stop.

Clinton officer Gary Michael was killed Sunday night. Ian McCarthy, 39, of Clinton was charged in the killing Monday, though he remained on the loose. Authorities warned he should be considered armed and danger.

McCarthy also is wanted in New Hampshire, where a warrant was issued in 2013 when he failed to show up for sentencing on a disorderly conduct charge, according to court records in that state.

Missouri online court records show McCarthy was charged Monday in Henry County, even as the manhunt for him continues.

Michael, 37, had been on the force less than a year, Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said.

The traffic stop near Clinton, about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, involved a registration violation, Lowe said.

The vehicle stopped was registered to McCarthy, Lowe said. The driver fired at Michael, who was able to return fire, then the suspect drove away, crashed and fled on foot, Lowe said. It was not clear whether the driver was shot or injured in the crash.

Officers searched a house Monday morning where McCarthy was thought to be, but he was not there. Lowe said authorities believe he is still on foot somewhere in the Clinton area.

The Kansas City Star cited police dispatches from the Henry County Joint Communication Center captured and archived by Broadcastify.com, an online source of public-safety audio streams.

It began with an officer, presumably Michael, saying he stopped a Dodge SUV and calmly giving the phonetic alphabet for the license plate.

Ten seconds later came word shots were fired and an officer was struck. Responding officers said a dark-colored SUV was seen fleeing from the area.