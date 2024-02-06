All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 16, 2018

Missouri nurses to get summer off through new pilot program

ST. LOUIS -- Some Missouri nurses soon will be able to take advantage of a pilot program that allows them to take summers off in an attempt to alleviate overstaffing issues. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Mercy Health's pilot program will accept six nurses, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Some Missouri nurses soon will be able to take advantage of a pilot program that allows them to take summers off in an attempt to alleviate overstaffing issues.

Chesterfield, Missouri-based Mercy Health's pilot program will accept six nurses, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Many nurses left the hospital last year because they couldn't get enough hours in the summer, said Jenny Schwartz, the nurse manager of the children's hospital at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Nurses are told to stay home when patient volumes are low, resulting in a loss of pay.

"In the summer, we have less hospitalization," Schwartz said. "We just don't have the volumes in the summer that we have in the winter."

Christina Muzzy was the first nurse to be accepted into the program. While the 25-year-old will have summer off, it's expected she won't schedule paid time off between September and May. That time period is considered to be the peak for the children's unit and overlaps with flu season.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Schwartz is looking for more candidates to join the program. The ideal candidate is a nurse with at least two years of inpatient pediatric experience.

The program may be a very attractive option for employees with school-age children, said Peter Cappelli, a professor of management at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We do know that employees feel gratitude to companies that they believe are looking after them and do try to find ways to reciprocate and help the company," he said. "It would also be a great retention device, as it's hard to find any other employers who do this."

Mercy has about 44,000 employees in primarily four states.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy