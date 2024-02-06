Missouri nuclear plant shut down for third time in nine months

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Ameren Corp.'s nuclear plant in mid-Missouri has halted operations because of a non-nuclear issue involving the generator, the utility company said.

The shutdown announced Thursday was the third time in nine months the plant about 30 miles north of Jefferson City has halted operations, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The latest shutdown occurred when the plant was ramping up after maintenance, Ameren said. The utility did not indicate when the plant would begin operating again.