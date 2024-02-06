All sections
November 30, 2020

Missouri November firearms deer harvest smallest in six years, MDC reports

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Bucks feed in a field in January 2016 off North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.
Bucks feed in a field in January 2016 off North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

According to the unofficial count from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), hunters took the smallest number of deer during the Nov. 14 to 24 firearms season since 2014.

Show Me State hunters took 176,604 deer during the 11-day 2020 season: 95,654 were antlered deer, 16,045 were button bucks and 64,905 were does.

The most recent statewide numbers are the lowest since 166,383 deer were taken in 2014.

The high-water mark for a deer harvest in Missouri was 2006, when 235,409 were harvested.

The harvest has not passed the 200,000 level since 2012.

MDC evaluation

“Hunters posted an impressive harvest total given the challenging conditions, particularly on opening weekend,” MDC cervid program supervisor Jason Isabelle said.

“Typically, about half of the harvest occurs during the first two days of the season, (but) unfortunately, hunters were greeted by rain and high winds to start the (2020) season, resulting in harvest numbers falling behind last year’s mark early,” he added.

MDC reported no fatalities during the November season, noting there were three self-inflicted firearms-related hunting incidents.

Numbers mainly down locally

Year-to-year, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties saw declines in November firearms deer harvest.

  • Bollinger: 2,826 (2019); 2,786 (2020).
  • Cape Girardeau: 2,085 (2019); 1,912 (2020).
  • Perry: 2,154 (2019); 1,990 (2020).

Scott County saw a modest increase in its harvest from a year ago, with 478 deer taken in 2020 compared to 458 in 2019.

What’s next?

Archery deer season in Missouri resumed Wednesday and continues until Jan. 15; the late youth ran over the weekend: the antlerless portion of firearms season will run Friday through Sunday; and the alternative methods portion runs Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

