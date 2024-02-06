According to the unofficial count from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), hunters took the smallest number of deer during the Nov. 14 to 24 firearms season since 2014.

Show Me State hunters took 176,604 deer during the 11-day 2020 season: 95,654 were antlered deer, 16,045 were button bucks and 64,905 were does.

The most recent statewide numbers are the lowest since 166,383 deer were taken in 2014.

The high-water mark for a deer harvest in Missouri was 2006, when 235,409 were harvested.

The harvest has not passed the 200,000 level since 2012.

MDC evaluation

“Hunters posted an impressive harvest total given the challenging conditions, particularly on opening weekend,” MDC cervid program supervisor Jason Isabelle said.